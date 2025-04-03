Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Mdina
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mdina, Malta

3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mdina, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mdina, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A highly finished Duplex Maisonette, situated in this most prestigious area on the island. A…
Price on request
Agency
Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta)
Languages
English, Français, Italiano
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mdina, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mdina, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This beautiful property in the historic town of Mdina offers a unique opportunity to own a p…
Price on request
Agency
Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta)
Languages
English, Français, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Mdina, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mdina, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Impressive House of Character located in the most prominent area in Mdina. This unique prope…
Price on request
Agency
Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta)
Languages
English, Français, Italiano
