Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Żurrieq
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Żurrieq, Malta

apartments
28
houses
17
45 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ZURRIEQ - PENTHOUSE - A unique property situated in a very quite sought-after area. This pro…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market Maisonette in Bubaqra area Zurrieq in a block consists of only 2 units. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in Zurrieq with Airspace. This property comprises of two double bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the charming town of Zurrieq, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse is now availab…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
4 apartments and a penthouse for sale, in Zurrieq. Apartments on the first, second and thir…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 1st floor Maisonette in Zurrieq, this property comprises of a Living/Dining/Kitchen, 2 Be…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Zurrieq
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of apartments on the outskirts of Zurrieq measuring app 90 sqm. Project is expected…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
maisonette•3 bedrooms
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Plot for a Farmhouse, set on an approximately 650 sqms of Land, situated in the best area …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse in Zurrieq offers a perfect mix of comfort and convenience. With 3 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
New block of Apartments in this sought after village of Zurrieq. With unobstructed country v…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Zurrieq 3-bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor, featuring two double bedrooms (one with an e…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Zurrieq . Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. This …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom townhouse in Zurrieq, very central and close to all amenities, this property com…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
5 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
A wonderful House of Character in a very quite area of Zurrieq.Upon entering the property yo…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Zurrieq a block of only 4 apartments in UCA area, with common parts ready and served with li…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious townhouse located in Zurrieq offers 150SQ M of potential living space on a lar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This stunning property for sale is located in the charming town of Zurrieq. With a total of…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Larger than usual 3 bedrooms apartment at 168sqm in the very quiet area of Zurrieq!! This ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
1 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
This charming character house in Zurrieq is the perfect opportunity for those seeking a uniq…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New 2-bedroom maisonette on the ground floor in Zurrieq. Finished, including bathrooms and i…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
DOUBLE FRONTED TOWHOUSE IN ZURRIEQ UCA TOWN CENTRE•3 Bedroom Townhouse with Garden & Pool•2 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A well-presented PENTHOUSE that forms part of a smart block of five residential units that a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large, 3rd floor apartment being sold in shell form, located in this quiet residential are…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ZURRIEQ - A 170 sq m 3rd floor Duplex Apartment is being offered for sale in this sought aft…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Żurrieq, Malta
5 bedroom house
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
A historical old Zurrieq fully detached Farmhouse located in the outskirts of Zurrieq full o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Townhouse, located in the charming village of Zurrieq, is the perfect opportun…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property consists of a Large open plan Kitchen / Living / Dining, area leading to a front ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on Market. Apartments in Zurrieq nice area and close to all amenities. This property com…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go