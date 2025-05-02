Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birgu, Malta

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Birgu, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This newly renovated property forms part of an authentic palazzo. The mentioned ground floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Birgu, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
* First floor Maisonette in SENGLEA•* located in a UCA area•* The layout consists of a kitch…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birgu, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Birgu / Vittoriosa very close to Water Front. UCA (No stamp duty). New on the Market is this…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse in the main square set on 4 floors with space for lift. Property is ideal for both…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxuriously finished double fronted waterfront Apartment enjoying spectacular views of Gra…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Birgu, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful palazzo having splendid sea views Layout comprises of entrance hall combined loung…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Birgu, Malta
5 bedroom house
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Fully Furnished Terraced House in Birgu which is situated in the most sought after and peace…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Vittoriosa ( Birgu ) .18th century Townhouse which is part of a Palazzo has an amazing poten…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Birgu, Malta
Apartment
Birgu, Malta
A jewel in the Mediterranean a truly unique sea front Apartment luxuriously finished and fur…
Price on request
Leave a request
