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Residential properties for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

;
Valletta
16
Marsascala
121
Fgura
73
Żabbar
72
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521 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Zejtun, very central and close to all amenities. This property comp…
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4 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Marsascala Spacious 4-Bedroom Apartment in Bella Vista. New on the market! A spacious 4-bed…
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3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a remarkable Double-fronted Townhouse in Zabbar! This designer-finished treasure…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated within a peaceful residential neighborhood, this charming Paola townhouse features …
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Townhouse in Senglea, Malta
Townhouse
Senglea, Malta
Rare Gem in the Heart of Senglea Step into timeless charm with this beautiful double-fronted…
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2 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a brand new residential development in Fgura featuring a selection of expertly d…
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A  choice of newly built and luxuriosly finished apartments located in a nice area of Zabbar…
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3 bedroom house in Tarxien, Malta
3 bedroom house
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive Converted Character House in Tarxien is presented as for sale, offering a warm…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex two bedroom penthouse being offered finished. On entrance one is greeted by an ope…
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2 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A choice of 2 bedroom maisonette with a good sized yard, being offered finished excluding ba…
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3 bedroom apartment in Paola, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale property: a massive ground-floor maisonette combining generous living space with ex…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom penthouse offers modern luxury, spacious living, and an …
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kalkara, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kalkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the quiet heart of Kalkara, this traditional townhouse occupies a 65sqm plot wit…
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3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
an large older type maisonette it has 3 bedrooms 2 bedroom
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kalkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in a remarkably peaceful and serene part of Kalkara, this standout property occupies…
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4 bedroom house in Xgħajra, Malta
4 bedroom house
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully maintained freehold terraced house in a quiet residential area of Xghajra o…
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Apartment in Xgħajra, Malta
Apartment
Xgħajra, Malta
Six Apartments in a new Block in Xghajra. These properties comprise of 2 or 3 bedrooms, 1 or…
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3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 Bedroom Groundfloor Maisonette in Fgura, very central and close to all amenities.Propert…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarxien, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Tarxien A of a collection of 34 modern homes in Tarxien featuring one, two and three bedroo…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fgura, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully presented two-bedroom penthouse offers a perfect balance of comfort, privac…
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2 bedroom apartment in Żejtun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Great opportunity for first time buyers. Shell form second floor apartment in a very quiet a…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Zabbar penthouse having an open plan kitchen , living, dining, 2 bedrooms, main with ensuite…
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Xgħajra, Malta
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the quiet coastal village of Xghajra, this characterful townhouse serves as an in…
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4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Paola One-of-a-Kind Unconverted Property in a Prominent Area A unique opportunity to acqui…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Ground Floor Maisonette, located in a quiet residentail area in Zabbar. Ac…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 450 sqm Townhouse in with a Generous 250 sqm Back Garden and 200 sqm Build-Up Area…
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2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment / 2 Bedroom / 110sqm / sold in shell form / Freehold / Block of 5 Units. (Complet…
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3 bedroom apartment in Fgura, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning, newly built 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is the perfect opportunity for th…
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3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nice Marsascala Duplex Maisonette with Airspace and being sold fully furnished.Situated in…
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4 bedroom house in Paola, Malta
4 bedroom house
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Terraced house including its overlying airspace and underlying basement, plus, an annexed st…
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Property types in South Eastern Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in South Eastern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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