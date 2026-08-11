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Residential properties for sale in Saint Julian's, Malta

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apartments
83
84 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom luxury apartment in a prestigious block consisting of an open plan kitchen livin…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan 3 bedroom apartment Property consists of Entrance hall 3 double bedrooms m…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse located in an excellent area of Ta Giorni St Julians, perfect as a fam…
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1 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A selection of modern studio and one-bedroom apartments situated in the heart of Paceville, …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to acquire a fully detached, one-off villa located in a highly desirable …
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
St Julian's - A bright and modern ground floor maisonette being sold fully furnished and rea…
$504,560
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2 bedroom apartments located in an excellent area of Ta Giorni St Julians, pe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of 2 luxurious Apartments situated in an exclusive area in St. Julians. These 3 bed…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious, 3 Bedroom, Penthouse in a prime location in St Julians. The Property is currentl…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful  corner Penthouse with a wrap around Terrace, consisting of 2 bedrooms on with e…
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 double bedrooms brand new ground floor elevated apartment, situated in the heart of St. …
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ST JULIANS - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 116sqm 7th floor Apartment forming part of a smart new Bl…
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1 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 1 2 or 3 bedroom Luxury finished apartments situated directly on the waterfront …
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A choice of 8 apartments situated on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor and comprising of a kitchen,…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New on the market A lovely and bright Duplex Penthouse in a very much sought after area of S…
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments with side valley views and south facing and hence will be flooded with natural li…
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A stunning development of Sea Front Apartments overlooking Ballutta bay This apartment consi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built very spacious Apartment measuring approximately 260sqms in this most prestigious…
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1 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning High-End Designer 1-Bedroom Apartment at Mercury Tower Experience luxury living at…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Portomaso apartment enjoying spectacular views of the Marina and open sea The property is fi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom luxury apartment in a prestigious block consisting of an open plan kitchen pantr…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ultra luxury Penthouse with jacuzzi pool enjoying outstanding Portomaso Marina views from la…
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Sea Front Apartments set on 100m2 Ideal Location for R…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ST JULIANS - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 118sqm 3rd floor Apartment forming part of a smart new Bl…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ST JULIANS - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 119sqm 4th floor Apartment forming part of a smart new Bl…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Still on Plan but will be ready in a year, Penthouse situated just off The Village having 2 …
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ST JULIANS - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 160sqm 2nd floor Apartment forming part of a smart new Bl…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxuriously finished Penthouse, located in this most prestgious area of Portomaso Fully furn…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ST JULIANS - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 300sqm 6th floor Apartment forming part of a smart new Bl…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom luxury apartment in a prestigious block consisting of an open plan kitchen livin…
Price on request
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