Residential properties for sale in Rabat, Malta

apartments
16
houses
24
40 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant Penthouses with views forms part of a new development which is to be sold as finishe…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property comprises of open plan Kitchen/Living/Dining, 3 Bedrooms, a master with En-sui…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comprises of a Kitchen/Living/Dining, three Bedrooms (master with En-suite), main Bathroom, …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Ground floor maisonette in a quiet residential area of Rabat. Property has a living room upo…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Double fronted three bedroom penthouse being finished excluding doors and bathrooms. One car…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Magnificent Views Spectacular Views and Desirable Location Located…
$2,37M
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A lovely Grand Townhouse set within the Urban Conservation Area of Rabat. Property comprises…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Terraced house located in this quiet residential area of Rabat in need of renovation. Cons…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the beautiful city of Rabat, Malta is now a…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
In the heart of Rabat lays these 2 bedroom Apartments. Consisting of a large open plan with …
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This unique opportunity for a Townhouse in the best area of Rabat having loads of traditiona…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding Character house situated on a very quiet side street in Rabat. Property compr…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming townhouse in Rabat, Malta offers the perfect blend of modern conveniences and …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful 3 bedroom penthouse in a nice and quiet area of Rabat with an outdoor area of ne…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Rabat....Townhouse in a UCA area close to all amenities. Layout of this property comprises o…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing the GRAND MANSIONS at the Verdala Terraces - an exceptional collection of 49 lux…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A 4 bedroom Terraced House in Rabat, this proeprty is very central and close to all amenitie…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted townhouse situated in a UCA and very quiet area of Rabat. Townhouse measures …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
4 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Very large farmhouse offering amazing 360 views of country views this large property offers …
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Villa in Rabat, Malta offers luxurious living with its 4 spacious bedrooms and…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
terraced house, in shell form with one car garage street level, a kitchen living dining are…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful Rabat terraced house boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is located in the hea…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace modern living in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse in Rabat, spanning 180m2. Sold…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Farmhouse enjoying its own private road, situated in the outskirts of Rabat. This lovely pro…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in the heart of Rabat . Consisting of a large open plan with front terrace, bathro…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse in Rabat with a large back garden and full airspace. Property has 2 entrances, one…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely detached house in a lovely area surrounded by fields and amazing country views in R…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unconverted corner town house located in the village core of Rabat, set on 2 roads and enjoy…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
TOWNHOUSE - RABAT. Fully renovated and converted Double Fronted Townhouse located in Rabat U…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom house
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
One of a kind Farmhouse in Rabat outskirts on a plot of circa 1500sqm in the countryside. Pr…
Price on request
