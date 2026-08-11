Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. San Ġwann
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

;
apartments
45
houses
8
53 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in a sought-after area of Sa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 14 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa 14 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding fully detached VILLA of true excellence, offering a grand design, size and fi…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
4 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Discover luxury living at its finest with our stunning new villa, ready in shell form found …
Price on request
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the perfect balance of luxury and convenience in this stunning 5th floor 2-bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This new development shall feature a selection of 2 & 3 bedroom units, each measuring approx…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious and well-designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment offered on plan, forming pa…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex Solitary Maisonette Welcoming entrance layout and having a Separate kitchen and l…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely 4 Bedroom first floor maisonette situated in a quiet residential area of San Gwann,…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A squarish ground floor Apartment in a nice area of Mensija in San Gwann. Consisting of a la…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the perfect balance of luxury and convenience in this stunning 4th floor 2-bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a rare opportunity to own this stunning duplex penthouse, located in the prestigiou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Set within the sought-after Monterosa Gardens, this exceptional villa is being offered at pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom apartment, finished & furnished. Potential to extend this apartment. Perpetual gro…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Fully furnished, modern 1-bedroom apartment for sale in San Gwann, a well-maintained 2021 de…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
One Bedroom Apartment for Sale in San Gwann Shell Form and freehold Situated in a sought-a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new 2 bedroom Penthouse situated in a very peaceful yet central area of San Gwann. O…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of  apartments in a very good area in San Gwann. Accomodation comprises of an open …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning 5-unit development in San Gwann! Enjoy unobstructed ODZ countryside a…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A selection of studio apartments in San Gwann is being offered for sale in a very central an…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A rare opportunity to acquire an Apartment shell form San Gwann. This well-proportioned prop…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in San Ġwann, Malta
4 bedroom house
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
$1,14M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This well-appointed property in the heart of San Gwann offers exceptional comfort and conven…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a block of penthouse that be completion in 2025 is being sold Finished …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a quiet residential area of San Gwann, this well-planned apartment is being offe…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 1 - 1st floor -  3 bedroom apartment (main with en-suite facilities). Another bath…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse, located in this quiet residential area in San Gwann. Accommodation comprises of a…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom apartment in Kappara, this property comprises of an open plan kitchen/living/din…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom apartment main with en suite The apartment is in the layout of open plan kitchen…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New Development - A Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment located in a good area in San Gwann. This p…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
ONE BEDROOMED APARTMENT STARTING FROM €192,000 - A brand new highly finished block of apartm…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go