Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Hamrun
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hamrun, Malta

apartments
27
houses
13
40 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This 1-bedroom Penthouse forms part of a new upcoming residence in Hamrun and is being sold …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse in a small block to be sold finished including bathrooms and internal doors. It is…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A finished Ground floor maisonette in a very quiet area of Hamrun close to all amenities. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Introducing a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom maisonette for sale, perfect for a single person or a co…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large 3 double bedroomed Townhouse located in a traditional central area of Malta about 15 m…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Highly Finished Converted House of Character with own Airspace, Freehold and potential for b…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Elevated maisonette with airspace having one bedroom, one bathroom and a small kitchenette b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new Furnished PENTHOUSE located between Hamrun and St Venera comprising open plan kitc…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a ground floor Maisonette in Hamrun , measuring aproximatley 135sqms. Acco…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A 4 bedroom townhouse in Hamrun. This property comprises 10 rooms, including 2 bathrooms, a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NA
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This impressive, partly-furnished townhouse provides the perfect amount of space for someone…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun offers the perfect combination of modern design …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This first floor maisonette located in the lively town of Hamrun offers the perfect opportun…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
The new upcoming residence in Hamrun is being sold fully finished including bathrooms and in…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan a selection of one or two bedroom Apartments in a quiet area in Hamrun. Ac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning six-bedroom villa in the sought-after neighbourhood of Madliena presents a rar…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
BARGIAN! A brand new apartment just hit the market! Two bedrooms and two bathrooms, main wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This one-bedroom penthouse in the area of Hamrun is the perfect opportunity for anyone looki…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A very well kept Villa, located in a quiet residential area in Blata l-Bajda. Property consi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Solitary Maisonette located in a quiet residential area in Hamrun. Accomodation comp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan a choice of 1 to 2 bedroom Penthouses in a quiet area in Hamrun. Accomodat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Hamrun, Malta
Villa
Hamrun, Malta
The villa offers an open plan living space with big floor to ceiling window fronts. Living a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
,Squarish layout. Spacious 3rd floor served with lift. Bright open plan K/D/L , Two toilets.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Hamrun - Penthouse having open plan kitchen /living/dining ,2 bedrooms main with ensuite , b…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Hamrun - 3 rd floor Apartment measuring 88 being finished including bathrooms and internal doors
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Hamrun, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Ground floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in a central area in Hamrun and close to all amenities. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Hamrun, Malta
2 bedroom house
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in a quite area of Hamrun.•A bargain nice terraced house with a nice open plan and b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go