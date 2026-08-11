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Residential properties for sale in Msida, Malta

;
apartments
45
houses
3
48 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish two-bedroom, two-bathroom fully furnished Penthouse offers breath-taking 360-de…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A block of 2 Apartments in a very good location in Msida close to University being sold toge…
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2 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This fourth-floor, two-bedroom apartment in Msida is part of a newly launched project schedu…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Penthouse for Sale on Plan in a sought-after area of Msida, offering a spacious and p…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the sought-after area of Msida, this spacious townhouse offers a practical layout…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This apartment block in Msida offers units sold finished, with a range of layouts to meet di…
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Msida: Bright and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Msida measuring 150sqm (Mater Dei area). C…
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 3-bedroom apartment, already built consisting of 1 bathroom, K/L/D, washroom and roof acce…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This Msida maisonette offers a modern open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area, designed f…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An apartment in Msida includes completed bathrooms and internal doors, and comprises an open…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A bright and practical 1 bedroom Apartment in Msida is being advertised as a for sale proper…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms to be finished in shell form by August 2021. Prices ranging …
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A bright and welcoming apartment available in msida, presented fully furnished and ready to …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning property located in the popular area of Msida. This Penthouse boasts …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This stunning Penthouse is the epitome of luxury living. Nestled in a prime location, this 1…
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Apartment in Imsida: a bright, contemporary property offering comfortable, ready-to-move…
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2 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of  apartments in a very good area in Msida. Accomodation comprises of a spacious o…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This modern block of Studio apartments is located in the desirable area of Msida. It offers …
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4 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 4-Bedroom Apartments in Msida Completion End of 2027 A selection of spacious 4-be…
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Bargain 1st floor Apartment Msida An excellent opportunity to acquire a fully furnished ap…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Msida - New on the market a wide range of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom, maisonettes, apartments & pentho…
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
5th Floor Apartment, with optional Garage / Freehold / 1 bedroom plus 1 Study room / 1 bathr…
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Penthouse in Msida, Malta
Penthouse
Msida, Malta
1 Bedroom Penthouse with own airspace in Msida. The Penthouse comes with a sizeable terrace …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Penthouse in a quiet area in Msida, yet close to all amenities. Accomodation comprises of …
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Msida is the perfect rental opportunity pro…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Msida Townhouse Charming Traditional Townhouse located in a sought-after Urban Conservation …
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1 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This fully furnished, freehold one-bedroom apartment in Msida is a premier turnkey opportuni…
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5 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
5 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new, highly finished Seafront Apartment in Msida, measuring approximately 160sqms. A…
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3 bedroom house in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom house
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
BARGAIN!! Msida UCA area: This terraced has consists of an open-plan kitchen/dining living, …
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3 bedroom apartment in Msida, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in Msida, just around the corner from the Ta Xbiex promenade. Apartment 4,…
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