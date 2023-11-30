Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 11 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
€925,000
4 room house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 room house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
€1,15M
2 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
€680,000
3 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
€2,20M
