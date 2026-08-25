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Residential properties for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

;
apartments
103
houses
27
130 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Massive unconverted large house of character in B'Kara with air space and possibility of bui…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
For Sale Birkirkara (Balzan Area) A selection of larger-than-usual residential units formin…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Maisonette in Birkirkara with own airspace. For development for an additional 2 …
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale Freehold A charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom freehold townhouse offering a…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Block of 3 units with lift access to all floors. Apartment on 3rd (top floor) having 1 main …
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
NA
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Penthouse available, located in this quiet residential area in Birkirkara. Shell b…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Birkirkara 3-bedroom apartment being sold finished without doors and bathrooms. Optional Gar…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Modern 2-Bedroom On-Plan shell Apartment in Birkirkara Freehold Situated in a highly sough…
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Penthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
This property is a spacious one-bedroom penthouse in Birkirkara, currently configured as a s…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in the sought after area of B'Kara (close to Mriehel). Will be sold highly finishe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 3 bedroom Maisonettes, located in this prime are in Birkirkara, being sold on…
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2 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed duplex penthouse situated in a sought-after area of Birkirkara, offer…
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House in Birkirkara, Malta
House
Birkirkara, Malta
An exceptional property located in one of Birkirkaras most prominent areas, offering multipl…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi detached corner duplex penthouse with private airspace. Large furnished 3 double bedroo…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
NA
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Smart Investment Opportunity 1-Bedroom Apartment in Prime Birkirkara Location Located in a…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This modern duplex apartment offers approximately 96sqm of internal space and 12sqm of outdo…
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2 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built Terraced House having 112sqm internal and 27.44sqm external. Consists of 2 Bed…
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2 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment on plan located in the heart of Birki…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and well-presented terraced house located in a quiet residential area of Birkirkara. …
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning solitary Maisonette in Birkirkara, boasting luxurious features and am…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Birkirkara is a dream come true for anyone seeking luxurious livi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very bright three bedroom apartment situated on the second floor owning partly of roof . A…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 1 and 2 bedroom Apartments, located in this prime are in Birkirkara, being so…
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3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Set in the vibrant centre of Birkirkara's protected UCA zone, this freehold House of Charact…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity in Birkirkara to acquire a larger than usual three bedroom ground-floor m…
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1 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely of a 2 bedroom apartment, with 2 bathrooms, and a large living area. To be sold on plan
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Ground Floor Maisonette consists of an entrance hall, which leads to the sitting/living…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in a prominent area, this townhouse features a welcoming entrance hall, a kitchen, d…
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