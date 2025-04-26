Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Marsascala
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Marsascala, Malta

apartments
117
houses
11
128 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly designer finished apartment enjoying view of the beautiful bay of Marsascala Consis…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala - St Tomas Bay area. Property comprises of a spacious op…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicey finished Apartment, situated in this quiet area of Marsascala. Accomodation comprise…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Maisionette in Marsascala, very central and close to all amenities. This propert…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury apartment situated in a quiet area of Marsascala having a large open plan kitche…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
A 3 bedroom penthouse, all with en suite, guest bathroom, an open plan kitchen, living and d…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A block of apartments is being build in Zonqor area, Marsascala. It will be in shell form in…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala – Zonqor heights – 4+1 block with basement garages – Last 2 units ! Prices starti…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These newly finished apartments, excluding internal doors and bathrooms, offer a prime oppor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A larger than usual 3 bedroom penthouse with full roof and airspace in a very quite area of …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan Elevated ground floor maisonette in a new building block in M Scala Proper…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
1 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Nicely converted FARMHOUSE built on 6 tumoli 6660 sqm of beautiful landscaped gardens with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two apartments in Marsascala served with Lift. Starting from 367,000. This property compris…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning new addition to the market, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Maisonette is …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market is this 3 bedroom apartment located in Zonqor area facing ODZ, being sold …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New apartments in a quite area of Marsascala with 5 mins walk to the beach. Consisting of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Marsascala Farmhouse, Zonqor area, enjoying surrounding country viewsSet on 2.5 tumoli of la…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedroom Apartment in MARSASCALA Being Sold FULLY FINISHED inc Bathrooms and Doors. Propert…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This open plan, spacious penthouse in the beautiful coastal town of Marsascala offers the pe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful larger than usual bright and airy penthouse situated in a very quite area of Mar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment in a good area of Marsascala in a block of 4 with own roof.•Property consists of a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two bedroom penthouse in a block of only 3 floors facing ODZ with 3 terraces having unobstru…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of an apartment is being sold finished excluding internal doors and bathro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A Corner Duplex penthouse, split into two levels at Level 4 at 3rd Floor & Level 0 at semi-G…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impressive 300 year old FARMHOUSE & 2 large Garages with drive set on 5 tumoli of peaceful a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An apartment in a good location in Marsascala in a block of 4 served with lift.•Property con…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An unconverted farmhouse in peaceful surroundings on the outskirts of Bahrija measuring 675s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex Penthouse located in a quiet residential area, enjoying distant sea views. Accommod…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
FOR SALE 2 BEDROOMS FULLY FURNISHED APARTMENT TOP FLOOR Served with lift Good sized front an…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom apartment in Marsaskala. This property comprises an open plan kitchen/living/din…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go