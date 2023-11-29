Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northern Region, Malta

Saint Paul's Bay
18
Naxxar
3
29 properties total found
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Mellieha, Malta
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
MELLIEHA: A Luxurious Duplex Maisonette with Communal Pool Access Welcome to a unique res…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
XEMXIJA -  A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
Leave a request
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/5
€585,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mellieha, Malta
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
€420,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
€3,30M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
€197,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/5
Mosta – Situated on the outskirts of Mosta, within walking distance to the National Park, is…
€345,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
€219,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€190,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
MELLIEHA - Spacious ready-built three bedroom apartment forming part of a small residential …
€310,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
Bugibba - An apartment situated on the fourth floor and located just a few minutes away from…
€210,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 6/6
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta facing t…
€615,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/8
Qawra - A sixth floor Apartment ready-built apartment forming part of a new development enjo…
€230,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
BUGIBBA. A highly finished ground floor Maisonette covering a total footprint of approximate…
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
St. Paul’s Bay- A brand new one-bedroom apartment built and finished located minutes away fr…
€150,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
QAWRA - A newly built apartment, with a squarish layout and full of natural light. This newl…
€185,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
BUGIBBA. A recently refurbished and fully furnished two bedroom apartment forming part of a …
€176,000
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Penthouse 7 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Penthouse 7 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 7
A stunning, furnished Duplex PENTHOUSE with full length rooftop pool-terrace  commanding pan…
€980,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…
€1,90M
Leave a request

