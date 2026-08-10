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Residential properties for sale in Northern Region, Malta

;
Mosta
177
Saint Paul's Bay
151
Swieqi
116
Naxxar
79
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787 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mtarfa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Stunning 300 SQM Penthouse for Sale in Mtarfa Discover this exceptional 300 SQM freehold pe…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a highly sought-after area in Mosta, this stunning, large-footprint, square layo…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mtarfa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Maisonette for Sale in Mtarfa Located in the peaceful and highly sought-…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Sale Mosta Located in one of Mostas most sought-after villa areas, this e…
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2 bedroom apartment in Mellieħa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Fifth floor apartment having spectacular, south-facing, unobstructed 180 degree views is bei…
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2 bedroom apartment in Mellieħa, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two-bedroom apartment in Manikata, situated in an exclusive block of just four apartments.…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Swatar Spacious 3-Bedroom Penthouse with Expansive Terraces & Stunning Country Views Disco…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
FOR SALE Spacious 3-Bedroom Maisonette with 2 car Garage / A beautifully presented and ex…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mtarfa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale Mtarfa Located in the peaceful and highly sought-aft…
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3 bedroom house in Xemxija, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive for sale property in the sought-after locality of Wardija a characterful Farm…
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Villa in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa
Mellieħa, Malta
Situated in one of Melliehas most sought-after villa areas, these properties sit on plots me…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mellieħa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three bedroom Apartments located in a sought after area in Mellieha. This ready built second…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Introducing a luxurious and contemporary masterpiece nestled in the picturesque setting of M…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New to the market is this expansive fourth-floor duplex penthouse in a luxury development. T…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bugibba, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern penthouse located in the sought-after area of Salina, offering a spacious and practic…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mellieħa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale in the picturesque town of Mellieha is this spacious and modern 3 bedroom apartment…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
MOSTA - Fully Furnished and Ready To Move Into Modern Corner Penthouse situated close to All…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MELLIEHA - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 168 sq m Penthouse forming part of a smart new Block served…
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4 bedroom house in Mtarfa, Malta
4 bedroom house
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A large terraced house located in this much sought after area of Mtarfa. Property consists …
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Penthouse in prestigious San Pawl tat-Targa offers a …
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Apartment in Naxxar, Malta
Apartment
Naxxar, Malta
A professionally presented Apartment located in Naxxar is now available as a for sale proper…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Mosta zokrija second floor apartment consisting with lift has a large open plan kitchen/livi…
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2 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to own a beautifully finished apartment in one of Malta's most prestigiou…
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar new development in an exclusive complex.This modern residence offers a selection of b…
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2 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan ground floor Maisonette in one of the best locations in Swieqi Accommodati…
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2 bedroom apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 97-square-meter, 2-bedroom apartment in Swieqi is currently under development and offer…
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2 bedroom apartment in Bugibba, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautifully presented two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in the sought-after area of S…
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3 bedroom apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Apartment | 2nd Floor | Mosta A fantastic opportunity to own a home in the heart …
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Property types in Northern Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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