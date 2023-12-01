Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Naxxar

Residential properties for sale in Naxxar, Malta

3 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
per month
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
€1,60M
per month
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…
€1,90M
per month
