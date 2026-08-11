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Residential properties for sale in Naxxar, Malta

;
apartments
51
houses
28
79 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Penthouse in prestigious San Pawl tat-Targa offers a …
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Apartment in Naxxar, Malta
Apartment
Naxxar, Malta
A professionally presented Apartment located in Naxxar is now available as a for sale proper…
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar new development in an exclusive complex.This modern residence offers a selection of b…
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3 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom apartment in prestigious San Pawl tat-Targa offers a …
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3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Naxxar – A Charming Townhouse in the desirable UCA area of the village, offers the perfect b…
$843,928
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive for sale property in the desirable Naxxar area a bright, contemporary Maisone…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in a sought-after area of Na…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Semi Detached villa, being offered in shell form, ideal for …
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3 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive for sale property in the desirable Naxxar area a bright, contemporary Apartme…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A New Standard of Modern Living: two exclusive semi-detached luxury villas thoughtfully desi…
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Apartment in Naxxar, Malta
Apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Targa Square one of Malta's newest Special Designated Area (SDA) projects. Located in Naxxar…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Large fully detached villa bungalow 3000sqm with surrounding mature garden large pool and de…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming townhouse in Naxxar, set in a very sought-after area within walking distance of all…
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of Apartments, measuring approximately 121sqms, located in this much sought afte…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This elegant penthouse offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. With one bedroom and o…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Penthouse with Pool Tas-Salini, Naxxar Price: 1,050,000 (including common …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
?An opportunity to acquire a bright and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom penthouse situated…
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3 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market, 1st floor larger than usual three bedroom apartment measuring 140 sq mete…
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3 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming and spacious 150sqm freehold apartment located in the heart of Naxxar. Built pre 1…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impeccably kept Villa in this prestigious area of San Pawl tat-Targa. Property consists of a…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Naxxar - Penthouse UCA AREA. 3 bedrooms. Front church views/back open Mdina views. Finished …
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
An attractive for sale property in the desirable Naxxar area a bright, contemporary Apartme…
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2 bedroom apartment in Naxxar, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NAXXAR Maisonette located in this quiet residential area, enjoying fantastic country views a…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover modern luxury in this exquisite, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirabl…
$2,09M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Located in the highly sought-after area of San Pawl Tat-Targa, these two exceptional villas …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New block including maisonettes, apartments and penthouse, in a sought after area in Naxxar.…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the peaceful residential area of Birguma, this brand new 2 bedroom penthouse form…
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4 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
4 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Expertly converted House of Character situated in this much sought after area of Naxxar Prop…
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3 bedroom house in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NAXXAR - An unconverted house of character located a step away from the main church. It cons…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Discover unparalleled luxury in this magnificent Villa nestled in the prestigious Bahar Ic C…
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