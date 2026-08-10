Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Cospicua
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cospicua, Malta

;
houses
14
15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the sought-after Bormla UCA area, this charming townhouse offers excellent potent…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
BORMLA (COSPICUA) This well-built townhouse is full of authentic character, showcasing orig…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Cospicua, Malta
1 bedroom house
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - When stepping into the foyer of this designer finished House of Character one …
Price on request
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious townhouse in Bormla featuring 12 rooms, a charming internal yard, a private backyar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Double fronted corner townhouse in Cospicua. Converted in a very high standard manner. Offer…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique maisonette in a quiet Uca area in Cospicua. It consists of 3 bedrooms(main with ens…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A rare opportunity to acquire a 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Bormla, one of Malta's h…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
An airy naturally lightened townhouse situated in the best part of Cospicua.Property consist…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An unconverted corner townhouse located within the historic Three Cities, enjoying a promine…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Cottonera in the 3 cities at Cospicua, A great Townhouse with planning authority permit for …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
$1,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cospicua, Malta
2 bedroom house
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom terraced house in Bormla. This property comprises of a one car garage street l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cospicua, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A 4 bedroom Town house in Bormla with amazing views. This property comprises of a kitchen/li…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Maisonette in a central area in Cospicua.This maisonette offers a k…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cospicua, Malta
3 bedroom house
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A very well kept Terraced House having a spacious open plan living/dining, separate kitchen …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go