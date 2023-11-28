Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Malta
  Residential
  Cospicua

Residential properties for sale in Cospicua, Malta

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
