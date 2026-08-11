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Residential properties for sale in Attard, Malta

;
apartments
31
houses
16
47 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptional, triple-fronted, semi-detached villa located in the highly desirable resident…
$2,21M
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Terraced House on Plan, Sold in Shell Form. A fantastic opportunity t…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A three bedroom maisionette situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and…
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2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two bedroom apartment situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and close…
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - Nestled in one of the most sought-after and tranquil neighborhoods of Attard, …
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Excellent opportunity to acquire a Terraced House in this sought after town and give it your…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This modern newly ready built semi-detached circa 330sqms villa, offered in semi-finished fo…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A brand new Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Attard. Accommodation compri…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant Freehold Villa in Prestigious Residential Area Situated in one of the most sought-a…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A choice of luxurious 3 bedroom penthouse set in a tranquil and peaceful area of Attard faci…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - An exclusive, impeccably designed double-fronted villa, full of natural light …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Modernly Furnished and fully air-conditioned Penthouse comprising of a main Bedroom, 2 bathr…
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Highly Finished 3-Bedroom Maisonette in Attard Situated in a central area of Attard and wit…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Highly Finished 3-Bedroom Penthouse in Attard (with airspace) Situated in a central area of…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this beautifully designed Penthouses with an optional underlying private garage, lo…
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming corner situated House of Character in Attard Located in the tranquil Urban Conse…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms Penthouse located in a very quiet area, yet close to all amenities consisting, …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Situated in the highly regarded villa area of Misrah Kola, Attard, this well-appointed villa…
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2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Ground floor maisonette in a most prominent part of Attard. Comprising 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroo…
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3 bedroom house in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom house
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Terraced House | 3 Bedrooms | Prime Central Location | Quiet Residential Area Situated in a…
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of brand new 3 bedroom Apartments starting from Eur 307,000, located in this qui…
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - Nestled in one of the most sought-after and tranquil neighbourhoods of Attard,…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience modern living in this stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for sale in the ch…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a quiet and prestigious area of Attard, this modern villa spans five levels, offe…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A three bedroom Penthouse situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and c…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Attard – Misrah Kola A rare opportunity to acquire a freehold Semi-Detached Villa in Mi…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom apartment in Attard, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
SOLE AGENCY - Nestled in one of the most sought-after and tranquil neighborhoods of Attard, …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Attard Penthouse enjoying Panoramic Views, Own Airspace & Optional 6-Car Garage. Elevate you…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in one of the most sought-after and tranquil neighbourhoods of Attard, features an e…
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