Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Sliema

Residential properties for sale in Sliema, Malta

apartments
4
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served wit…
€980,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High End d…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir