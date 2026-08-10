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Residential properties for sale in Central Region, Malta

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Saint Julian's
84
Sliema
134
Msida
48
Birkirkara
129
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754 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Set in the vibrant centre of Birkirkara's protected UCA zone, this freehold House of Charact…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Private Penthouse Living in Pietà | Views, Sunsets & Entertainers Terrace / Set in a quiet …
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2 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Sliema Ground Floor 2-Bedroom Apartment 595,000 Located just off the Sliema seafront, thi…
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Pietà, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Pietà ground floor studio Maisonette for sale. / Excellent rental investment or for first ti…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Townhouse with Pool in Balzan Located in a quiet part of the picturesque village o…
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Venera, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MAISONETTE SANTA VENERA / Ideal for Families or as a Rental Investment / 3 Bedroom (Main wi…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale Freehold A charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom freehold townhouse offering a…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 2
FREEHOLD Penthouse for Sale Balzan This stylish penthouse offers modern living in a centr…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish two-bedroom, two-bathroom fully furnished Penthouse offers breath-taking 360-de…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An selection of 3 bedroom Apartments in Birkirkara offering a well-arranged layout ideal for…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A south facing, well finished and fully furnished Apartment, , squarish layout, enjoying an …
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2 bedroom apartment in Gżira, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A prestigious development centrally located in the heart of Gzira, jist off The strand Seafr…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An penthouse in Birkirkara offering a well-arranged layout ideal for family living. The acco…
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Venera, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxuriously furnished 3-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment in Santa Venera (quiet area), measuring…
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3 bedroom apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious property featuring a bright living/dining area with front balcony, separate kitchen…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Penthouse under construction to be completed by end of June 2020. Being sold in shell form
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3 bedroom townthouse in Balzan, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This recently listed townhouse features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, situated in the …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Santa Venera, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A bright penthouse in the St Venera UCA area offering an excellent opportunity to create a p…
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SLIEMA TOWNHOUSE FOR SALE 875.000 UCA AREA 2 Bedroom and Potential for a 3 Bedroom. 2/3 …
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A) DUPLEX APARTMENT - ON GROUND AND FIRST FLOOR - THE GROUND FLOOR  - LOWER LEVEL/98 SQUARE …
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1 bedroom apartment in Pietà, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Pieta - A one bedroom first floor APARTMENT located on a quiet road which leads to a pretty …
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Venera, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Apartment is comprised of the following rooms, kitchen-Dining on right side of entrance…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Birkirkara is a dream come true for anyone seeking luxurious livi…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/1
Step into this stylish 3-bedroom apartment designed for modern, comfortable living. Featurin…
$513,201
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2 bedroom apartment in Pietà, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice from first, second and third floor Apartments, situated in a very good area in Piet…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious Penthouse for Sale in Sliema * Stunning Views * Fantastic Location * Highly Finish…
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom luxury apartment in a prestigious block consisting of an open plan kitchen livin…
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Apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
Apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Smart Investment Opportunity 1-Bedroom Apartment in Prime Birkirkara Location Located in a…
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3 bedroom apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
The Pieta Maisonette features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with spacious living,…
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3 bedroom apartment in Santa Venera, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Santa Venera maisonette offers a comfortable and practical living space with the option…
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Property types in Central Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Central Region, Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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