Residential properties for sale in Central Region, Malta

Birkirkara
8
Sliema
4
Gżira
3
24 properties total found
Villa Villa in Saint John, Malta
Villa Villa
Saint John, Malta
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
€925,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on a wi…
€255,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
€285,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
PIETA  – Seafront double fronted Penthouse.  This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT penthouse consists…
€690,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 room villa
Attard, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
€1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 room villa
Iklin, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
IKLIN - Semi Detached villa set in the lavish villa area yet very close to amenities. Upon e…
€1,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Sliema - A very unique 1930's Apartment, situated on the third level of building, served wit…
€980,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
ST JULIANS: A bright apartment in a very smart block on the elevated ground floor, centrally…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 room house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
TIGNE POINT, SLIEMA - A luxury seafront APARTMENT, forming part of one of Malta's High End d…
€1,65M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
2 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
PORTOMASO - Apartment two double bedroom, luxury finished and partly furnished situated in M…
€680,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
PORTOMASO - Spectacular three bedroom apartment situated in the most prestigious location wi…
€2,20M
Leave a request

