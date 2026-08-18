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Residential properties for sale in Żebbuġ, Malta

;
apartments
59
houses
25
98 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood yet conveniently close to daily conveniences, this except…
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2 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ZEBBUG - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 81 sqm with outdoor area of around 17sqm. Second floor apartm…
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1 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Corner Apartments - Marsalforn Last Available 1 Bedroom Apartments All units come in a typ…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
NEW ON THE MARKET in Marsalforn The project is located in the outskirts of Marsalforn. Spre…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
An unconverted House of Character in sought-after Zebbug, offered with original kileb and ex…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
ZEBBUG - NEW ON THE MARKET -  Penthouse forming part of a smart new blocks served with lift …
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning new property on the market in Zebbug, Malta! This modern apartment fe…
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1 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
The development lies on the peaceful outskirts of Zebbug, surrounded by the Maltese countrys…
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Apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
A beautifully 150sqmt laid-out first-floor maisonette, offering refined living spaces togeth…
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1 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
ZEBBUG - NEW ON THE MARKET - Apartments forming 5 Blocks A/B/C/D/E served with lift and desi…
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Discover a rare opportunity in the heart of the charming village of Zebbug: a remarkably spa…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Zebbug, third floor apartment, consisting of an open plan kitchen/living/dining, 3 bedrooms,…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale Penthouse in Marsalforn, Gozo (Shell Form) Situated within a modern two-building c…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully Furnished 3-Bedroom APARTMENT with Communal Pool Marsalforn, Gozo Just a short walk …
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning 3-Bedroom Terraced House in the Outskirts of Zebbug. Interconnected Garage and full…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this rare gem in the heart of Zebbug, a charming character home that seamlessly ble…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
A Rare Piece of Maltese Heritage: Exquisite House of Character in Zebbug Discover the timele…
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1 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
MARSALFORN APARTMENT: An excellent opportunity to acquire this one-bedroom apartment in shel…
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4 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Situated in the charming village of Zebbug, this unconverted house of character offers a gen…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Modern Living in One of Zebbugs Finest Neighborhoods Nestled in the heart of one o…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Limestone Penthouse Marsalforn, Gozo Set in the same sought-after area of Marsal…
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to your future dream home! This property is a stunning 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhou…
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3 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely Farmhouse located on the outskirts of Zebbug and enjoying total privacy.  This uniq…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New on Plan Fully Finished 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apartments in Zebbug Freehold A selectio…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Situated in the town of Zebbug, this grand townhouse presents a truly rare opportunity for d…
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An elegant double-fronted townhouse set on approximately 1,500 sqm, this rare freehold oppor…
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4 bedroom house in Żebbuġ, Malta
4 bedroom house
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the charming town of Zebbug, this impressive house of character is over 400 years…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A first floor maisonette very centrally situated and close to all amenities and yet in a qui…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Duplex Penthouse - Marsalforn (on Hold 28/10/2025) penthouse 11 3 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms Ope…
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3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the village core of Zebbug, this collection of six townhouses offers a rare oppor…
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