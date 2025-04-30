Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Victoria
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Victoria, Malta

apartments
48
houses
25
73 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale in Victoria Gozo is this unique apartment with private pool and garden.•The apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three bedroom penthouse with area of 119.7sqm living area and large 22sqm large terrace and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Launching this exclusive project, offering a selection of apartments, with wide, open views,…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale new on the market are these apartments being sold in shell form in Victoria. • •Fir…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is an ideal property for anyone looking for a modern an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
This 4 Bedroom Townhouse located in the heart of Victoria with walking distance from all ame…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
VOCTORIA GOZO :  New on the market is this unconverted townhouse. It has authentic features …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience unparalleled luxury with our newly launched villas, located in an exclusive, high…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Victoria, Malta
4 bedroom house
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Terraced House just off Victorias center, This house comes with a basement garage, a large …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious apartment is located in Victoria, Gozo, consisting of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
For Sale in Victoria Gozo.•An exceptional four-level in shell form farmhouse offers breathta…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
NEW ON MARKET - Set in the heart of Victoria, close to all amenities minutes away from the c…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
1/2/3 bedroom apartments In Victoria Gozo. This property comprises of 1/2/3 bedrooms (1 bedr…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
victoria gozo : for sale is this new shell form apartment on plan. •It consists of one bedro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This penthouse in Victoria, Gozo is located in a quite street with beautiful views. it incl…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom shell apartment in Rabat, Gozo is an excellent opportunity. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new block of apartments situated on the outskirts of Victoria very close to all amen…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This fully furnished, 3 Bedroom duplex maisonette located in the heart of Victoria (Gozo), w…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive project features three separate blocks, collectively housing twenty-four luxu…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Victoria, Malta
3 bedroom house
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Hard to find a Choice of 3 Terraced Houses on the outskirts of Victoria Gozo. This is a real…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ready built in shell form, centrally located in a dead end street. Apartment is on the secon…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Victoria, Malta
4 bedroom house
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Terraced House just off Victorias center, This house comes with a basement garage, a large …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a great investment opportunity? Look no further than this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience unparalleled luxury with our newly launched villas, located in an exclusive, high…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in Victoria, Gozo. Includes garage space, fully furnished, air…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Victoria, Malta
1 bedroom apartment
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom apartment being sold in advanced shell with amazing country and valley views in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in a new block of 6 units are these 2 penthouses being sold in shell form in Victor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A VERY large and beautiful traditional unconverted town house situated in the heart of the c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedroom Penthouses in Victoria Gozo. This property comprises of 3 bedrooms (main comes wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience unparalleled luxury with our newly launched villas, located in an exclusive, high…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Victoria, Malta

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go