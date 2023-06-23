May has become the best month in history for the real estate sector in Malta—this month the market had a record number of proposals. The news was shared by the Malta Property Developers Association (MDA).

Over the past year, the number of pre-sales agreements in Malta has increased by 16%, and the volume of sales in these transactions has increased by 25%.

From January to May 2023, the number of property transactions in Malta increased by 13% compared to last year, reaching 6,976 transactions. The sales volume also increased by 19%, exceeding 1.9 billion euros.

What contributed to this growth? MDA members attribute it to favorable market conditions, a strong economy, and continued investment in the real estate sector.

“The record sales figures in May are a testament to the strength and resilience of our industry. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, the Maltese real estate market has shown significant growth, solidifying its position as a prime investment destination,” said Michael Stivala, president of the Malta Developers Association.

“We will continue to work closely with the government, regulators, and our members to ensure the continued success and development of the Maltese real estate industry,” he concluded.

