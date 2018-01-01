  1. Realting.com
Malta, 4, GIUSEPPE CALI STREET, TA' XBIEX XBX 1420, MALTA (Мальта)
Real estate agency
English, Italiano
www.pierrefaure.com
Company description
Our agency was established in 2002, operating from a small office at The Westin Dragonara Resort in St. Julians. Not long after Malta joined the EU it was obvious we were going to need more people and more space, so we invested in our own state of the art offices in Ta’ Xbiex - a place we still like to call home. Even though we have been an established and recognized real estate agency in Malta for over 15 years, our experience in the field goes back even further. Pierre Faure, founder and Managing Director of the company, has been in the business of selling Real Estate since 1980. He is well known locally for his “go get her” attitude and his “out of the box ideas”. The team at Pierre Faure Real Estate has been selected for their experience and knowledge in the local market but moreover for their friendliness and their moral correctness. We believe and understand that better results are achieved as working together as a team - a team that strive to make the experience of choosing your next home or investment - a good one! Our ethos is Be Honest, Be Kind, Word Hard, Stay humble and Smile often. Our reputation is based on professional service and, most importantly, personal attention. We are proud to say that we are now the leading boutique Real Estate Agency in Malta and Gozo.
Our agents in Malta
Stefan Consiglio
Stefan Consiglio
11 properties
