How to live and develop business in Malta? The country has launched a new program for startups

Malta has launched a tempting program for start-ups — by investing in the country and developing a business on its territory, they can obtain a residence permit. The terms and details are given below.

The new Maltese program is called «Startup Residence» and it is a competitive program. It is designed for citizens from countries outside the EU.

What is the purpose of the project? To attract innovative startups to Malta, to make it easier for foreigners to create and develop startups, and to support project founders/co-founders/co-employees and their close relatives during the immigration process.

What does this program provide? It provides a residence permit for 3 years, renewable for another 5 years.

The main requirements for participation in the program:

to be a founder or co-founder of a business registered for no more than 7 years anywhere in the world (including Malta);

have a specific intention to develop their business in this state;

a maximum of 6 people can apply for the program from one startup;

to invest in the country at least 25,000 euros (if more than four co-founders apply for a residence permit, it is necessary to invest 10,000 euros for each additional person);

you also need to live and pay taxes in Malta at that time.