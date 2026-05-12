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Second citizenship in Malta

Malta Malta
Process duration: from 12 months
Costs: from
$690,000
;
Second citizenship in Malta
Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

A golden visa is a residency-by-investment program that grants non-EU nationals a residence permit through a qualifyng investment. It tipically provides Shengen Area access and a parthway to permanent residensy or citizenship. Golden visa programs grant full citizenship and a passport. Golden Visas offer a more gradual path with eventual citizenship eligibility after several years of residency. 

Secure strategic EU residency through government-approved Golden Visa programs. Acces the Schengen Area with pathways to permanent residensy and European citizenship.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 12 months
Costs
Costs
from
$690,000
Duration
Duration
36 months
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Second citizenship in Malta
Malta Malta
from
$690,000
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