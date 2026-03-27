Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Commercial
  4. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Malta

сommercial properties
586
hotels
4
offices
12
investment properties
40
Show more
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Mqabba, Malta
Restaurant
Mqabba, Malta
Located in Mqabba, this restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere and includes a private yard…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant in Qawra, Malta
Restaurant
Qawra, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
Bar and Restaurant, seating inside and out for 90persons with store next door. Kitchen and b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go