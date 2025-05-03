  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta)

Malta, Attard
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
1 year 2 months
Languages
English, Français, Italiano
Website
www.excel.com.mt
We are on social networks
About the agency

Excel Homes Malta: Property for Sale in Malta and Gozo

Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta) is a leader in up-market quality property, catering to both Malta Real Estate and Gozo Real Estate markets. Our seasoned management team, boasting years of invaluable real estate experience, excels at harmonizing buyer requirements with seller expectations.

Excellence in Service

At Excel Homes, we take immense pride in delivering services of the utmost quality. Our team is unwavering in its commitment to exceeding client objectives, consistently willing to go the extra mile. Our office layout is thoughtfully designed to foster seamless communication, ensuring top-notch work from our friendly & professional staff.

A Team of Expert Property Agents

With a dynamic team comprising over 30 property agents, managers, and administrative professionals, we operate from four strategically located, state-of-the-art real estate offices in Attard, Sliema, Valletta, and Gozo. Excel Homes Real Estate emerges as your primary choice for all your property needs.

Services

Our Purpose, Values & Vision

At Excel Homes Real Estate, our mission is clear: to provide an unrivaled level of service to our clients. Whether you’re in search of property for sale in Malta, trying to find the best way to sell your property, or perhaps, you’re looking for a long-term rental in Malta or Gozo, we are your steadfast companions throughout the entire process. In such a fast-paced market, with so many intricacies and processes,  we can guide you to help make your experience of buying or selling property a pleasant one.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:11
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Malta)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Malta
Daniel Debono
Daniel Debono
3 963 properties
