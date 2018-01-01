Property North
Property North aims to simplify our customers’ experience in the Real Estate market. What makes our story compelling is that we merge our expertise, together with the use of the ever evolving digital technology. By making use of cutting age technology we manage to produce High Dynamic Range photography and Virtual Tours. This gives our clients an advantage in the property market. We also help our clients through the services of the best professionals which will help them in their acquisition or selling process.
We offer our expertise in both buying and selling of Property in Malta with special focus on the North and Central Malta and a selection of Houses of Character and Town Houses all over Malta. Our focus is on selling property and we can help our prospective client throughout the whole process. We can also get you in contact with specialised persons including notaries and architects as well as referring our clients to banks to obtain financing for their desired property.