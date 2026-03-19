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Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
;
6
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ID: 36358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ashtori HaPirhi, Divinna

About the complex

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Sublime 3 rooms renovated and fully furnished and tastefully equipped. Corner building with elevator, quiet and green. Beautiful living room, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony overlooking street. Residential and living area with lots of shops.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Basel square 3 pieces renove a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
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