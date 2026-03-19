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Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,61M
;
5
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ID: 36040
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tora VeAvoda, Himmelfarb

About the complex

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In the new tower of the famous project Elhad Beit Vagan Zangvil 1, Beit Vagan bordering Kiriat Yovel. Very nice 5 rooms of 122 m2 with terrace of 10 m2 partly soccah. Beautiful interior services, wonderful view of the forest of Jerusalem. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, fully rearranged kitchen. 2 parking spaces and cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,61M
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