  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,18M
06/05/2026
$2,18M
05/05/2026
$2,16M
;
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
1
Leave a request
ID: 35670
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment with high ceilings and original floors in a real Arab house. On the 1st and last floor, 20 steps, impresioning. Balcony succah, view degagee

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces en plein centre ville
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$578,000
Residential quarter Appartement immense
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,70M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$952,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,18M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,65M
In a renovated Bauhaus building of standing +++ Exceptional mini penthouse Small quiet street near Gordon 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 3 toilets Large terrace on one level of 35m2 Open, green and quiet view Only a few minutes from beaches, restaurants and shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamad * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in the event of rental Airbnb car high demand and occupancy rate in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
For sale – Exceptional 2-room apartment in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications