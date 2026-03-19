Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6eme arrondissement

An exceptional address in the heart of Ashdod New residential program – 6th arrondissement In the heart of Rova VAV (District 6), Ashdod, at the corner of Bnei Brit and Michashvili streets, this new residential project embodies a modern vision of urban habitat: architectural elegance, comfort of life and strategic location. Composed of two contemporary buildings, the project enjoys a privileged location in front of a green park. Thanks to its corner position, each apartment enjoys generous openings offering exceptional natural brightness, clear views and optimal ventilation. The living spaces were designed with great attention to detail, combining functionality, pleasant volumes and quality of construction. The apartments offer smart and balanced plans, perfectly adapted to modern family life, with spacious reception areas and bright rooms. A central location sought Living in this project means enjoying a complete urban environment where all essential amenities are in the immediate vicinity. The neighbourhood offers quick access to well-known schools, many synagogues and a vibrant community life. Shops, services and supermarkets can be reached in just a few minutes, as can green spaces and leisure facilities. Nearby are the Ashdod Cinematheque, the large BIG Fashion Ashdod shopping centre, the Ashdod Ad Halom Railway Station, which provides quick access to the centre of the country, and the modern Assuta Ashdod Hospital. The district of the city centre of Ashdod, with its restaurants, cafes and places of life, is also a few minutes away, as are the main roads facilitating quick access to Tel Aviv and the rest of the country. A strategic investment in a changing neighbourhood The sixth district of Ashdod is now experiencing an important dynamic of modernization and urban development. New real estate projects help to improve this highly sought-after central sector. Acquiring an apartment in this program today means enjoying a particularly attractive price in a location that will gain value in the coming years. This combination of centrality, construction quality and launch price represents a rare opportunity in the Ashdod real estate market. Specially advantageous acquisition conditions The project is also distinguished by an exceptionally flexible payment plan designed to facilitate access to the property. Only 15% of the price of the property is paid upon signature of the contract, while the remaining 85% is payable only upon delivery of the apartment. This plan is proposed without interest and without indexation throughout the construction period, allowing purchasers to benefit from clear financial visibility and a considerable economic advantage. Example of acquisition – Apartment 3 rooms Apartment price: 1 560 000 shekels Payment on signature (15%) Agency and lawyer fees included: 288 162 shekels (about 80 000 €) Balance payable on delivery in 3 years: 1,326,000 shekels Throughout the construction period, no interest or indexation is applied. A rare opportunity in the Ashdod market Thanks to its central location, the quality of its architecture and its particularly advantageous acquisition conditions, this project today represents one of the most attractive real estate opportunities of Ashdod. Whether for a principal residence or for a heritage investment, this program offers the perfect balance between quality of life, strategic location and value potential.