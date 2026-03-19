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Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,48M
;
7
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ID: 36166
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your private balcony, stroll through the green park at the foot of the residence, and end the evening facing the sunset on the Mediterranean. Open your eyes: this dream becomes reality. Island, in the heart of the new Parkayam district in Bat Yam Located in the new Parkayam residential area in Bat Yam, just 500 metres from the beaches, Island is redefining the seafront lifestyle. This modern, green and connected neighbourhood is expected to become one of the most popular areas on the Israeli coast. Discover a new high-end real estate project offering a perfect combination of nature, sea and intelligent urban planning. Island offers a peaceful life, surrounded by green areas, pedestrian and cycle paths, local shops, schools, and quick access to Tel Aviv. Modern architecture and absolute comfort Island is much more than a residence: it is a concept of life. Two 20-storey towers elegantly rise in the heart of the district, offering an open view of the sea and the city. The 160 apartments, from 3 to 5 rooms, have been carefully designed to optimize volumes, natural light and daily comfort. Project Characteristics: • 2 modern and luxurious 20-storey towers • 160 high-end residential units • 3 lifts per building • Apartments from 3 to 5 rooms • Large balconies and panoramic windows • Green park at the foot of the residence • Beaches only 500 metres away Living on Island is choosing freedom Life on Island is regaining the serenity of a fluid daily life: the sea at your feet, walking distance, schools, shops, cafes and cultural areas nearby. Here, everything is thought out for your comfort — no need for a car, everything you dreamed about is within reach. Exceptional purchasing conditions • Payment method: 20 per cent on signature, 80 per cent four months before key delivery • Box indexing: 3% cumulative, supported by the promoter • Project with full bank guarantee • Planned delivery: 2029 Strategic location • Address: District Parkayam, Bat Yam • Distance from the sea: 500 meters • Quick access : Tel-Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Ayalon • Environment: Green areas, sea promenade, restaurants and schools

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,48M
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