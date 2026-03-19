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Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,408
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2
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ID: 36331
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    George HaMelekh, 50

About the complex

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Rehavia / Shaarei Hesed – KKL 23 ✨ Apartment 4 rooms new – 97 m2 ? Terrace of 10 m2 ?️ Fully furnished – high-end services ?️ Parental suite ? 2nd floor with elevator ? Private parking ? Immediate entry

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,408
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