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Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$709,800
;
9
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ID: 36307
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Apartment 5 rooms in small building 1 minute from the lake, 1st floor, 2 terraces, very invested.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 5 piEces A 1min du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$709,800
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