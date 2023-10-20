Residential quarter Cave de stockage a louer a jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet residential complex.
Underground storage spaces available.
Total area of 110 m2, divisible or for rent in full.
Price: 50 ILS per square meter.
Jerusalem, Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools...
Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …