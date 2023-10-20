Residential quarter Cave de stockage a louer a jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
Cave de stockage a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,545
ID: 25799
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet residential complex. Underground storage spaces available. Total area of 110 m2, divisible or for rent in full. Price: 50 ILS per square meter.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

