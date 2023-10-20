  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse particulier haut standing luxueux agreable spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations en bon etat magnifique

Residential quarter Avec terrasse particulier haut standing luxueux agreable spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations en bon etat magnifique

Jerusalem, Israel
$4,78M
4
ID: 25633
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Français Français
Penthouse duplex 280 m2 + 30 m2 balcony, 5th floor on 5, 2 bathrooms, elevator, air conditioning, cellar, 2 parking spaces, 1 balcony, 3 toilets, 4 orientations, roof with swimming pool, possibility to build 80 m on the roof; view of the old town and the temple mountain. Prestigious property in excellent condition, renovated.

Jerusalem, Israel

