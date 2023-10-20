Residential quarter Projet luxueux

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In Mekor Haim district, near Baka, Emek Refaim, at the foot of Hamesila Park.
In a luxury store building nine promoter. Shabbat and lobby elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms new 42m2 plus 10m2 balcony with open view.
Bright apartment , underfloor heating, central air conditioning and mamad room.
Delivery is imminent!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Nice apartment with 6 rooms. Rare to find in Raanana.
Completely renewed and very invested.
Nice kitchen.
building after Tama ( Renovo) very well placed. - You're on the way.
close to shops and commodit.
parking garage mamad cellar
Apartment 5.5 rooms to renovate, area 130m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
On the 1st floor with terrace, north-east-west exposure
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 2 toilets
Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door
1 cellar, lift, disabled access
Work to be u…