  4. Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion

Raanana, Israel
from
$897,476
15/04/2025
$897,476
02/04/2025
$907,307
;
5
ID: 25553
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Apartment of 4 rooms well agency. terrace of 14 m2 parking. Shwartz Street. Close school Ariel and synagogue. All commodits are proxim.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

