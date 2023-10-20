  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage

Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
02/04/2025
$2,949
24/02/2025
$2,761
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For rent beautiful new apartment 4 rooms - 108m2 – Kiryat Moshe Jerusalem Balcony 14m2, 19th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 2 sinks 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, underfloor heating Armored door, 1 parking, lift, disabled access, intercom Exposure: south east Monthly rent: 10500 shekels (vaad bayit 900sh /month) (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, : Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer bel appartement neuf 4 pieces - 108m2 - kiryat moshe jerusalem balcon 14m2 19eme etage
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,949
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$556,182
A 4 pieces in the quay of Agamim terasse 90 m2 summer as new
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$806,183
superbe appart a savione view africa prestigious building 4 elevators stunning view renewed by architect and fully furnished with balcony
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!! Its characteristics: - 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2, - A luxu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications