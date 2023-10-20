  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
;
5
ID: 33072
Last update: 15/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards). Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking. Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area. Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity. Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool. Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from $1,05M
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from $787,705
Ashdod, Israel
from
$787,705
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from $1,18M
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from $1,07M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from $1,23M
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,23M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
Agency: Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from $1,21M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Agency: Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,27M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Agency: Real estate Israel
Real estate Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications