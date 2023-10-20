  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite

Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
15/04/2025
$1,40M
04/03/2025
$1,46M
16/02/2025
$1,51M
31/12/2024
$1,49M
;
6
ID: 23927
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Very beautiful duplex completely renovated 5 years ago. 3 floor building. East of Raanana. Five pieces. 1st level kitchen living room dining area. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and terrace of 20 m2 toilets invited 2nd level large master suite with bathroom and dressing room. and terrace of 70 m2 beautiful sunsets in show. Parking 2 . 1 cellar

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel

