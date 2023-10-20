Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Very beautiful duplex completely renovated 5 years ago. 3 floor building. East of Raanana.
Five pieces.
1st level kitchen living room dining area. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and terrace of 20 m2
toilets invited
2nd level large master suite with bathroom and dressing room. and terrace of 70 m2
beautiful sunsets in show.
Parking 2 . 1 cellar
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
