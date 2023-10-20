Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in a charming pedestrian street in the lively centre of Jerusalem, this 40 square meters apartment with 1 bedroom offers unbeatable comfort and charm. Just 10 steps from the street level and 20 minutes walk from the Old Town and the Western Wall, this apartment is perfect for living in the city or as a profitable investment property.
Main features:
- Location: Located in the heart of downtown Jerusalem, close to all major shops, the famous Mahane Yehuda Market and tramway.
- Charming living space: A comfortable living room with an open kitchenette leads to a small balcony overlooking the peaceful courtyard of the building.
- Spacious room: The large room also opens onto the balcony, offering a quiet refuge.
- Bathroom: Includes a full bathroom for convenience.
- Currently rented: The apartment is currently rented, offering immediate income potential.
- Renovation potential for Airbnb: With some renovations, this property could be ideal for short term rentals, making it an excellent opportunity for Airbnb accommodation.
- Quick availability: Available quickly, allowing flexibility in accommodation or renovation plans.
This well-located apartment offers both charm and excellent potential for those looking to invest in the flourishing real estate market of Jerusalem.
Contact us today for more information or to plan a visit!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
