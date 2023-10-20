  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera

Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
02/04/2025
$828,655
26/02/2025
$831,900
26/02/2025
$831,015
06/02/2025
$817,445
01/01/2025
$820,395
;
12
ID: 24006
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
Welcome to Ein Hayam, the recent neighborhood located on the edge of the splendid Hadera nature reserve, with breathtaking views with tones of green and turquoise... This apartment is located on the second line of the Ein Hayam district, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa. The luxurious building features a magnificent lobby and gym, as well as two lifts including one from Chabat. The apartment of 125 m2, on the 8th floor on 13, is very well arranged. It has a rounded terrace of 25 m2, which is accessed by the kitchen, living room and parental suite. The modern, bright black kitchen is Casher, with two sinks. Superb product built by a developer known for its quality of construction. In addition, the apartment has a cellar and parking. Excellent product! Beezrat Hashem Beya'had Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
