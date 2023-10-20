Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Welcome to Ein Hayam, the recent neighborhood located on the edge of the splendid Hadera nature reserve, with breathtaking views with tones of green and turquoise...
This apartment is located on the second line of the Ein Hayam district, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The luxurious building features a magnificent lobby and gym, as well as two lifts including one from Chabat.
The apartment of 125 m2, on the 8th floor on 13, is very well arranged. It has a rounded terrace of 25 m2, which is accessed by the kitchen, living room and parental suite.
The modern, bright black kitchen is Casher, with two sinks.
Superb product built by a developer known for its quality of construction.
In addition, the apartment has a cellar and parking.
Excellent product!
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return