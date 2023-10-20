Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

  1. Realting.com
Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,02M
;
5
ID: 25238
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathrooms, central air conditioning, underfloor heating, 3 toilets, 2 covered parking spaces and cellar!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

