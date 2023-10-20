Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
no work has been planned
5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions.
2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park.
,
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms including one master bedroom with shower
1 bathroom, 1 shower, wc
Central air conditioning, underfloor heating, doud shemesh.
blinded door, grilling, intercom video
1 Parking and 1 cellar
The common garden at the bottom of the building, or it is possible to make a succah
Elevator, disabled access
Price: 4290000sh
(this price does not include our agency commission)
For more information or to arrange a visit, call us immediately at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
