  Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,21M
02/04/2025
$1,21M
17/02/2025
$1,21M
24/12/2024
$1,19M
4
ID: 23477
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem no work has been planned 5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions. 2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park. , Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms including one master bedroom with shower 1 bathroom, 1 shower, wc Central air conditioning, underfloor heating, doud shemesh. blinded door, grilling, intercom video 1 Parking and 1 cellar The common garden at the bottom of the building, or it is possible to make a succah Elevator, disabled access Price: 4290000sh (this price does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, call us immediately at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications