Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2
located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg
4 bedrooms, (parental room)
2 bathrooms, 3 toilets
air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access
Price: 4.500.000sh.
agency commission 2% + Maam
For more information or to arrange a visit, call us immediately at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…