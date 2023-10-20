  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,21M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
ID: 23475
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment in very good condition of 5 rooms,130m2 1st floor, terrace of 15m2 located in Bayit Vegan street Moshe Zilberg 4 bedrooms, (parental room) 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets air conditioning, elevator, parking and cellar, disabled access Price: 4.500.000sh. agency commission 2% + Maam For more information or to arrange a visit, call us immediately at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 130m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
