  3. Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom

Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€195,807
;
9
About the complex

Apartments 

  • system "Smart house''
  • 1 bedroom
  • Terrace
  • Wardrobe


Area:
Apartment - 55 m²

Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2)

Income from renting apartments:
Revenue per day: 116 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $
Revenue taking into account the loading of the object per year - 34,006 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 30,636 $ (15.2 %)
Payback - 5 - 10 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
214 000 $
Sale price:
340 260 $
Profit:
126 260 $ (59 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 27 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
