Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia

from €227,832

95–236 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Villa in a bewitching location in a chic complex. The villa is sold with a full turnkey finish in tropical design. CASA PETAK is a chic complex consisting of only 11 exclusive villas located in a trendy quiet area of Bali Changu Island. Each villa is a private oasis with an open-plan living room, a private turquoise pool and lush tropical gardens. Public areas have a tropical landscape design where you can relax and enjoy the famous serenity and nature of Bali, just a few steps from popular beaches, restaurants and shops. With an initial minimum contribution of 20%. Infrastructure: -Combat pool -Private parking -Tropical shower -Zones for meditation and yoga -Barbecue areas -Landscaping -Protection and video surveillance 24/7 -Five star service on site Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.