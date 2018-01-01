Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green and quiet area, 5 minutes away from Canggu, between the areas of Canggu and Seminyak, near cafes and clubs, shops, schools and kindergartens.
International school - 5 minutes
International kindergarten - 1 minute
Tennis center - 4 minutes
Supermarket - 1 minute
Indian Ocean - 10 minutes drive
International airport - 40 minutes drive
Villa in a bewitching location in a chic complex. The villa is sold with a full turnkey finish in tropical design.
CASA PETAK is a chic complex consisting of only 11 exclusive villas located in a trendy quiet area of Bali Changu Island.
Each villa is a private oasis with an open-plan living room, a private turquoise pool and lush tropical gardens. Public areas have a tropical landscape design where you can relax and enjoy the famous serenity and nature of Bali, just a few steps from popular beaches, restaurants and shops. With an initial minimum contribution of 20%.
Infrastructure:
-Combat pool
-Private parking
-Tropical shower
-Zones for meditation and yoga
-Barbecue areas
-Landscaping
-Protection and video surveillance 24/7
-Five star service on site
Write or call us, select real estate for your preferences. We organize a safe deal with the developer!
Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others.
The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings.
Features and specifications:
1 Bed | 1 Bath
Enclosed living and dining area
Land size: 400 m2
Living space: 36-69 m2
Land title: Leasehold
Building: 4-level
Furnishing: Furnished
Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024
Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension)
Available in 9 units
– Category A (3 units): USD 109,000
– Category B (4 units): USD 123,000
– Category C (2 units): USD 139,000