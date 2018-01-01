Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia

On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services.

Features of the flats

The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet.

smart home system controls lights, air conditioning, curtains or TV

sensors automatically turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave the unit

bespoke handcrafted furniture

natural italian marble and premium quality porcelain stoneware tiles

Perpetual ownership of the property Projected occupancy of the complex - 90% and above High profitability and resale potential You can fully remotely rent out your property (15% of income goes to management) The management company takes care of all maintenance issues:

security 24/7

maintenance and overhaul

cleaning of the territory of the complex

apartment cleaning, linen change

ensuring the correct operation of all systems

rental of property

accrual of profitability to any current account

payment of taxes

provision of financial statements

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.