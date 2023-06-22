Indonesia is suspending visa-free travel to 159 countries. Authorities are taking this step because of concerns over public order violations and potential disease transmission. The order terminating the visa-free entry policy was made public by the Indonesian Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

Only 10 countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)—Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste—will still be able to come to Indonesia without a visa. This means that visitors from these countries can stay in Indonesia for 30 days with a valid passport and a confirmed ticket.

Immigration Director-General at the Justice and Human Rights Ministry, Silmi Karim, said in an official statement, “If the visa-free entry policy is reinstated, we will have to justify it by looking at three criteria: mutual interest, benefits to Indonesia, and security considerations.”