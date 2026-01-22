Villa PARQ blue

The complex of villas PARQ blue is the villas on the "instagram" of the Bali

We have chosen the best place on the island and are creating a new attraction point for those who are looking for a second house on the ocean and a profitable investment project.

Everything is for a chic vacation here: the azure ocean, golden sand and comfortable beach clubs!!!

The complex of villas PARQ blue is the largest large-scale project on the coast of Melasti Beach.

It is planned to build 200 villas in the first stage of construction until the end of 2023. The total complex consists of three lines and will take 21 hectares. On sale villas from 75 to 300 sq.m.

You choose: ocean or island view. You get anyway: luxurious architecture from leading design bureau and your own pool.

20,000 sq. M. m of infrastructure in the territory: restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, spa, fitness center, supermarket, gallery of brand boutiques.

Project from the legendary creator of PARQ U Andre Frey.

Interest-free installment for construction time.

There are various options! We are waiting for your applications! We will help to invest profitably!!